Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 09:50 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 10:07 IST

The year 2025 is set to wrap, and here's the new lineup of OTT releases that will definitely make your holiday weekend sorted. From Mrs Deshpande to Raat Akeli Hai part 2, check the list and plan your days accordingly. 

This week’s Friday OTT releases are bringing a pack full of entertainment to the OTT platforms. From Madhuri Dixit's mystery drama, Mrs Deshpande, to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Raat Akeli Hai part 2, a dark, gripping thriller, check the variety of releases that are securing their spot digitally, offering the audience engaging yet amazing content to watch.

Raat Akeli Ha part 2
Raat Akeli Ha part 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Helmed by Honey Trehan, the edge-of-the-seat thriller features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, and more. The drama centres on a small town cop named Jatil Yadav, who is tasked with an investigation to solve the death case of a newly married landlord, while finding hints and tricks behind the cruel and heinous case.

Mrs Deshpande
Mrs Deshpande

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Starring Madhuri Dixit as Mrs Deshpande in a mysterious suspense thriller. After spending 25 years in jail for her crimes, she is on the verge of transforming her life into good deeds. However, a drastic turn comes when the police seek her help with a new case that mirrors the methods of her original crimes.

Four More Shots Please!
Four More Shots Please!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The last and final season of a highly acclaimed show is here. The hit show revolves around four friends, Damini, Anjana, Umang, and Siddhi, who are exploring their lives around career, love, identity, and unbreakable bonds. Together, they face their emotional turmoil and life's messes.

The Great Flood
The Great Flood

Where to watch: Netflix

The new Korean sci-fi movie centres on a mother, An-na, who is an AI development researcher, and lives with her son named Ja-in. When a catastrophic global flood was leading to the destruction of the planet, the duo fought for survival in a high-rise apartment building.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse
Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

Where to watch: ZEE5

After eleven months of theatrical release, Mammootty's Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, a Malayalam detective film, is coming to OTT. The story revolves around Dominic, a disgraced ex-cop who turned into a detective to find the owner of a lost purse. The mission spirals his life into a web of missing persons, murder, a stalker and the mysterious dancer Nandhita.

Nayanam
Nayanam

A Telugu sci-fi thriller focuses on Dr Nayan, played by Varun Sandesh, an ophthalmologist, whose illegal experiments grant him the ability to see into people's private lives, which somehow leads him to a dark obsession and a chain of secrets.

