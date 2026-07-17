/New Friday OTT releases (July 17, 2026): Maa Inti Bangaaram, The East Palace, Desire- 5 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

OTT releases this Friday bring a wave of new content across various streaming platforms. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram to K-dramas like The East Palace, the latest slate has something for every mood and viewer.
OTT releases this Friday are packed with fresh content, featuring highly anticipated films like Maa Inti Bangaaram and K-dramas like The East Palace across streaming platforms. Whether you enjoy thrillers, romance or comedy, there's plenty to explore this weekend.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Directed by Nandini Reddy, the action-comedy follows Swarna (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), an orphan who escapes a dark past by marrying a kind-hearted doctor named Anirudh (Diganth Manchale). Despite initial rejection by her in-laws, Swarna infiltrates the large, traditional joint family with a secret mission.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a K-drama that follows Gu-cheon, a swordsman, and Saeng-gang. Summoned by a secretive king, the pair embarks on a mission to unravel dark secrets hidden within the royal palace's walls.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Spanish-language Mexican thriller follows Lucero, a successful lawyer who risks her perfect family life by getting entangled in a forbidden affair with her daughter's swimming coach.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a story about Nick and Charlie, who are in love. However, some new challenges lie ahead with Nick getting ready to leave for university and Charlie taking on new responsibilities at school.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a German drama based on a true incident that follows a group of young, inexperienced activists who crowdfund an old ship to rescue refugees crossing the Mediterranean, ultimately saving over 23,000 lives.