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  • /New Friday OTT releases (July 17, 2026): Maa Inti Bangaaram, The East Palace, Desire- 5 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

New Friday OTT releases (July 17, 2026): Maa Inti Bangaaram, The East Palace, Desire- 5 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:03 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 09:03 IST

OTT releases this Friday bring a wave of new content across various streaming platforms. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram to K-dramas like The East Palace, the latest slate has something for every mood and viewer.

New Friday OTT releases (July 17, 2026)
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New Friday OTT releases (July 17, 2026)

OTT releases this Friday are packed with fresh content, featuring highly anticipated films like Maa Inti Bangaaram and K-dramas like The East Palace across streaming platforms. Whether you enjoy thrillers, romance or comedy, there's plenty to explore this weekend.

Maa Inti Bangaaram
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Maa Inti Bangaaram

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Directed by Nandini Reddy, the action-comedy follows Swarna (Samantha Ruth Prabhu), an orphan who escapes a dark past by marrying a kind-hearted doctor named Anirudh (Diganth Manchale). Despite initial rejection by her in-laws, Swarna infiltrates the large, traditional joint family with a secret mission.

The East Palace
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The East Palace

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a K-drama that follows Gu-cheon, a swordsman, and Saeng-gang. Summoned by a secretive king, the pair embarks on a mission to unravel dark secrets hidden within the royal palace's walls.

Desire
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Desire

Where to watch: Netflix

The Spanish-language Mexican thriller follows Lucero, a successful lawyer who risks her perfect family life by getting entangled in a forbidden affair with her daughter's swimming coach.

Heartstopper Forever
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Heartstopper Forever

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a story about Nick and Charlie, who are in love. However, some new challenges lie ahead with Nick getting ready to leave for university and Charlie taking on new responsibilities at school.

23,000 Lives
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23,000 Lives

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a German drama based on a true incident that follows a group of young, inexperienced activists who crowdfund an old ship to rescue refugees crossing the Mediterranean, ultimately saving over 23,000 lives.

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