/Trump, Netanyahu drown in 'sea of revenge': Iran reveals new mural

A new mural depicting US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drowning in a red "sea of revenge" has been unveiled in Tehran, according to Iran's IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency. The mural, revealed on Thursday (July 16), carries the slogan, "You will drown in the sea of the Iranian nation's revenge," written in both Persian and English, Tasnim reported.

The installation comes a day after another provocative mural targeting Trump appeared in Tehran's Enghelab Square. According to images published by Iranian media on Wednesday, the artwork showed the US president lying inside a coffin draped with the American flag beneath the words, "We kill Trump."

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The murals have emerged amid heightened tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel, following days of military confrontation and increasingly hostile rhetoric between the sides. The latest displays also follow hardline calls within Iran for revenge after the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iranian state-linked media have presented the murals as symbolic expressions of the country's stance amid the ongoing conflict.