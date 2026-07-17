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Trump, Netanyahu drown in 'sea of revenge': Iran reveals new mural

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 02:35 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 02:38 IST
Trump, Netanyahu drown in 'sea of revenge': Iran reveals new mural

Image of the mural shared on X Photograph: (X)

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Iran unveiled a Tehran mural depicting Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu drowning in a red sea, symbolising threats of revenge amid heightened military confrontations and the killing of Ali Khamenei.

A new mural depicting US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drowning in a red "sea of revenge" has been unveiled in Tehran, according to Iran's IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency. The mural, revealed on Thursday (July 16), carries the slogan, "You will drown in the sea of the Iranian nation's revenge," written in both Persian and English, Tasnim reported.

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The installation comes a day after another provocative mural targeting Trump appeared in Tehran's Enghelab Square. According to images published by Iranian media on Wednesday, the artwork showed the US president lying inside a coffin draped with the American flag beneath the words, "We kill Trump."

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The murals have emerged amid heightened tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel, following days of military confrontation and increasingly hostile rhetoric between the sides. The latest displays also follow hardline calls within Iran for revenge after the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iranian state-linked media have presented the murals as symbolic expressions of the country's stance amid the ongoing conflict.

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Neither Trump nor Netanyahu has publicly responded to the murals. The displays are the latest in a series of politically charged artworks in Tehran reflecting Iran's anti-US and anti-Israel messaging during the current crisis.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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