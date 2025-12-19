/Stranger Things S5 Vol 2: Did Duffer Brothers reveal key detail about Steve Harrington? | Watch

Ever since the makers dropped the trailer of Stranger Things season 5 Volume 2, fans have carved out several theories regarding who will be the first to die. Amongst all the characters, Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keery, is the hot topic of discussion after a clip from Jimmy Fallon's show, featuring guests the Duffer Brothers, has gone viral. Let's delve into it to know more details.

Viral clip of Duffer Brothers on Jimmy Fallon's show

Matt and Ross Duffer caused a stir when they appeared on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, in which they dropped a new teaser of Volume 2, which gave fans a glimpse of a new angle. The brothers were asked by Jimmy Fallon to arrange Funko Pops in a way that could hint at Stranger Things' end. The result was that Vecna was placed looming over Will Byers. Eleven appeared boxed in and restrained. While placing Steve Harrington's Funko Pop, it was casually pushed off the desk, which earned several no's from the audience.

Netizens' reaction to Duffer Brothers' viral clip on Jimmy Fallon's show

Soon after several videos and clips went viral on social media, netizens took to the comment section to give their views on it. One user wrote, "This Christmas = Stranger Things marathon mode ON."

Another user wrote, "I may just be overlooking it, but where's Nancy?" "I think they are joking with us because why would they spoil the ending of the show? I feel like some of what they tease with the Funkos is true, probably, but Steve falling off the table is not one of them, wrote the third user.

All about Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things season 5 was released on the streaming giant Netflix. The season consists of eight episodes released in three volumes. The first volume premiered on November 26 and in India on November 27. The second volume is slated to release on December 25, while the finale is on December 31. Each volume releases at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

