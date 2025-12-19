/Barack Obama shares list of favourite films and song! BLACKPINK's Jump finds a mention

Finally, it’s that time of the year when Barack Obama shares his list of favourite things, from movies and songs to books.

The former President of the United States is a big pop culture enthusiast and never shies away from sharing the movies he loved and the songs he listened to throughout the year. As 2025 comes to a close, Obama has once again revealed his list of favourite works. On the cinema front, he enjoyed Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, while the songs he loved included Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra, tracks by Drake, and the most surprising one was BlackPink's Jump.

Continuing the annual tradition he started during his presidency, Obama shared his list of favourite books, movies, and music on December 19.

The list includes some of the most talked-about and viral films of the year, many of which are considered Oscar contenders. His list of favourite books also features The Look, written by his wife, Michelle Obama.

When it comes to movies, the politician managed to watch despite his busy schedule. Notably, the list is diverse and spans multiple genres.

Sharing his annual list, Obama wrote,''As 2025 comes to a close, I'm continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music. I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out!''

The movie list includes Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, and Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet.

The other names in the list were The Secret Agent, Train Dreams, Jay Kelly and Good Fortune.

Barack Obama's favorite movies of 2025

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

"It Was Just an Accident"

"Hamnet"

"Sentimental Value"

"No Other Choice"

"The Secret Agent"

"Train Dreams"

"Jay Kelly"

“Good Fortune”

“Orwell: 2+2=5”

Obama also shared his list of favourite songs, and this year’s selection revealed that he is a K-pop fan as well, as he mentioned BLACKPINK’s Jump.

Check the entire list:

"Nice to Each Other" by Olivia Dean

"Abracadabra" by Lady Gaga

"Never Felt Better" by Everything is Recorded ft. Sampha & Florence Welch

"Luther" by Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Just Say Dat" by Gunna