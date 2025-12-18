Renowned South Korean actor Yoo Ah In, who is best known for the show Hellbound, is grabbing headlines as reports of him making a comeback in a film have surfaced. However, his agency has issued a statement in regard to the recent speculations. Reports suggest that the actor might be seen in a vampire-themed project. Let's delve into it to know more.

Will Yoo Ah In make a comeback?

According to a report of The Chosun Daily, DJ and producer Peggy Gou posted a party photo with Bong Joon-ho and acquaintances on her SNS story, captioned, “Fav director! Love Bong director.” Althought the photo is three months old, the speculations of him returning have resurfaced. However, the actor's agency has denied the reports about his upcoming project.

Reportedly, a representative from the actor's agency UAA stated, "Nothing has been decided” regarding rumours of his appearance in director Jang Jae-hyun's new film Vampir. As per the report, the project is inspired by Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula and is set to begin filming in the second half of 2026.

Reportedly, director Jang Jae-hyun previously expressed his vision for the film, stating, “I want to create a vampire film set in the Russian Orthodox Church.”

Yoo Ah In's controversies

This comes amidst reports that Yoo Ah In halted his activities in late 2002 after he was being investigated by police for habitual drug use. He was later indicted for violating the Narcotics Control Act (psychotropic substances) and, in July of this year, received a final ruling from the Supreme Court: one year in prison, suspended for two years, and a fine of 2,000,000 Korean won.

Following the scandal, Yoo was dropped from Hellbound's second season and replaced by actor Kim Sung-cheol. On February 18, 2025, Yoo was released after being sentenced to a one-year prison sentence in prison due to receiving a suspended sentence from an appellate court.

All about Yoo Ah In

Yoo Ah In is a renowned South Korean actor, creative director, and gallerist. He is known for playing a diverse spectrum of roles in both television and film. Apart from Hellbound, he has been part of several projects, including Secret Affair, Veteran, Punch, Six Flying Dragons, Voice of Silence and Burning, among others.