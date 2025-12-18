Dacoit teaser: Makers give glimpse of action-packed scenes in Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh's world of love and revenge saga

The makers of Dacoit, featuring Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh in lead roles, have finally released their teaser, and fans are already going gaga. The teaser has showcased high-octane action scenes. The teaser has also hinted at a love story between Adivi and Mrunal's characters. The film will also see filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a key role as well.

Teaser of Dacoit revealed; netizens' reaction to Mrunal Thakur-Adivi Sesh starrer

The teaser begins with a scene in which Adivi Sesh is planning a heist with Mrunal Thakur to teach a lesson to those who wronged them. In another scene, Mrunal Thakur is seen driving a car rashly, while Adivi Sesh is seen performing an intense action scene. The teaser also showcased a fun connection to Nagarjuna, in which a remixed version of Kanne Pettaro from the actor's 1994 film Hello Brother plays in the background. The film also starred Ramya Krishnan and Soundarya.

Soon after the teaser was dropped, excited netizens flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Looks like Dacoit is going to be another BOOM in @AdiviSesh's career!! Can't wait for the movie."

Another user wrote, "Finally, a high-voltage trailer from Tollywood. BGM and Visuals. The Dacoit teaser looks intense, raw, and extremely promising." The film's teaser was released at 11:00 am at Gaeity Galaxy in Mumbai and at 6:30 pm in Hyderabad.

All about Dacoit

Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit stars Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh, and Anurag Kashyap. Apart from the trio, the thriller will also feature Prakash Raj, Sunil, and Atul Kulkarni, among others. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, the film is co-produced by Sunil Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios.