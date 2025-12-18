/Neha Kakkar's latest song Candy Shop faces backlash; internet says, 'lowering your dignity and standards'

Brother and sister duo Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar are making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Their latest song, Candy Shop, is being slammed left and right by netizens for its visuals, lyrics, and choreography. The song is facing sharp criticism and has become a topic of discussion on social media. Let's delve into it to know more.

Netizens' reaction to Neha and Tony Kakkar's latest song Candy Shop

The song Candy Shop was released on December 15. It marks the latest collaboration of the brother-sister duo. Ever since its release, the track has drawn backlash for its cringeworthy and vulgar content. One user on X wrote, "I miss her singing Bollywood songs. It's my humble request to Neha to stop making sh**** songs like Lollipop. You're just lowering your dignity & standards. You've completely lost your sense of singing."

Another user wrote, "Community Alert: Please do not promote or circulate. Lollipop song of Neha Kakkar. Its horrible, nauseating & pungent rhythm is causing breathing issues to sane viewers."

For the unversed, Neha Kakkar had previously collaborated on tracks such as Coca Cola and Coca Cola 2, which had found popularity. However, with the latest track, it has reignited the topic of the kind of content being showcased to the audience.

All about Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is the younger sister of playback singers Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar. She gained recognition after she participated in the singing reality show Indian Idol in 2005. She then made her Bollywood debut as a chorus singer in Meerabai Not Out.

Her songs Sunny Sunny from Yaarinya and London Thumakda from Queen made her gain prominence. Other songs she has sung are Kar Gayi Chull from Kapoor & Sons, Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho, Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, O Saki Saki from Batla House, and Garmi from Street Dancer 3D, among others.