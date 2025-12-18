/Happy Birthday, Richa Chadha! Masaan to Fukrey: 7 best movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Richa Chadha turned 39 on December 18. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, let's take a look at some of her best films, and movies you can watch on OTTs.
Bollywood actress Richa Chadha turned 39 on December 18. With her mind-blowing performances, she has made a permanent spot in the film industry. Chadha debuted with Dibakar Banerjee’s Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! in 2008 and received her recognition from Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. So, if you want to binge-watch Richa Chadha's memorable roles on her birthday, here are the seven best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Released in 2012, Gangs of Wasseypur is one of the best films of the actress. She plays the role of Nagma Khatoon, who is the fierce wife of gangster Sardar Khan. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this cult crime saga gained popularity for its intense emotional scenes and powerful dialogues. This two-part film showcases generational revenge and political power struggles.
Where to watch: JioHotstar, Prime Video
This critically acclaimed film is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, and it features Pankaj Tripathi, Vicky Kaushal, and Chadha. The actress plays the role of Devi Pathak, who is a young woman struggling with social stigma and systemic corruption. The 2015 film was screened at Cannes and also won the FIPRESCI Prize.
Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video
Who doesn't remember the fiery, and unforgettable Bholi Punjaban? Fukrey was released in 2013, and it is still a fan favourite. The foul-mouthed character is filled with swagger, and Chadha was applauded as Bollywood's most beloved comic villain. The story revolves around four aimless friends who are caught in a get-rich-quick scheme gone wrong.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
After the love the first film received, the makers brought Chadha back in the sequel, which was released in 2017. In a bigger and bolder version, Bholi Punjaban is back from jail and re-enters the lives of Hunny, Choocha, and the gang, who are dragged into another adventure. The film was a box-office success, and it showcases the actress's versatility.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Starring opposite Akshaye Khanna, Chadha plays the role of Hiral Gandhi, who is an idealistic public prosecutor. The character takes her first major case in this courtroom drama, and Section 375 was loved for its intense plot and dialogue-heavy scenes. It was released in 2019.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Though Chadha does not play a lead role in the film, she leaves a strong impact as Sukhpreet Kaur, wife of Sarabjit Singh. Based on true events, it is about an Indian prisoner who was wrongly jailed in Pakistan. Due to her emotionally grounded performance, she earned a Filmfare nomination as well.
Where to watch: Netflix
In the 2024 period drama series, Richa Chadha plays Lajwanti (Lajjo), a character who brings love, ambition, and survival on the screen. Set in Lahore’s red-light district, the story is about the freedom of movement and explores power, politics, and patriarchy among tawaifs. This role also earned her a Filmfare OTT nomination.