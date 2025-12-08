/Avatar: Fire and Ash director James Cameron expresses his wish to visit the sets of SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming epic action-adventure film, Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is indeed one of the most anticipated films that everyone is eagerly waiting for. The Globe Trotter Event staged at Ramoji Film City last month drew over 50,000 fans, making it one of the largest live fan gatherings in Indian entertainment and India’s biggest-ever film reveal.

While the glimpse has significantly heightened excitement around what the film has to offer, even globally renowned filmmaker James Cameron has expressed his interest in visiting the sets of Varanasi. He conveyed this desire to director SS Rajamouli.

Recently, as two of cinema’s greatest minds, James Cameron and SS Rajamouli, connected over a video session ahead of the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron expressed his wish to visit the sets of Varanasi.

When James said, "It's our pleasure and thank you, once again, thank you so much for doing this. I think it's important for filmmakers to talk and compare similarities in their mental creative process and in their technique and so on. I'd love to come to your set. May I come to your set sometime and watch you create your magic?"

SS Rajamouli, answered, "Oh, that would be an absolute pleasure, sir. You are most welcome. I mean, not just me, not just my unit, my entire film industry will be thrilled."

James further said, "I can't think of anything I'd rather do. I think you're shooting for a while, right, on the new film on Varanasi?"

SS Rajamouli answered, "Yes, sir. It's almost a year now and another seven, eight months to go. Yes, we are in the middle of the shoot."

James added, "Okay, plenty of time. Well, tell me when you're doing something fun. I don't know, something with tigers,” referring to a scene in Rajamouli’s iconic RRR.