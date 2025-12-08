/Oscar awards to move to YouTube in 2029 after a long partnership with ABC

Google Preferred
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 24:43 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 24:43 IST
After a long association with the ABC network, the Oscar awards will be shifting to YouTube in 2029. ABC will air the 100th edition of the awards in 2028, which will be the last for the network. 

The Oscars are headed to YouTube. After years of association with ABC which was official broadcaster of the Acaddemy awards, the Oscars 2029 will be broadcast on Youtube.

“Beginning in 2029, the Oscars will broadcast exclusively on YouTube for free globally and on YouTube TV in the U.S.,” YouTube announced.

YouTube’s coverage will include the red carpet, behind the scenes content, and Governors Ball access. The deal runs through 2033, according to an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences press release.

ABC will continue to broadcast the 100th edition of Oscars in 2028 which will also be the last on the mnetwork. Rumours of YouTube trying to acquiring the rights to the Oscars had been doing the rounds for a while. They were confirmed on Wednesday with an official announcement.

“This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a statement.

Oscars wont be the first awards show to be streaming exclusively on digital platform. Since 2024, Netflix has been streaming the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on its platform as part of a “multi-year partnership.”

