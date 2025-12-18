Avatar: Fire and Ash early reviews out! Critics hail James Cameron's cinematic saga with repetitive elements



James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash will be out in theatres on Dec 19, and like the first two parts of the franchise, this new addition is a treat to the eyes, this is what early reviews suggest. The movie takes the audience back into the world of Pandora and into the lives of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) as they continue to face personal troubles along with conflicts with the Mangkwan, who are also known as the Ash People.

This sci-fi saga is the third addition in the billion-dollar franchise, and the movie has already garnered a Golden Globe for its box office success, even before release. While how the movie will perform, only time will tell, but the first reactions are out.

What is James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash about?

The third movie of this expansive sci-fi franchise, which includes Avatar and its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, starts from where the second film ended. The Sully family is grieving the death of Neteyam, the son of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). Every family member is going through personal struggles and worries. Jake is also troubled by the thought of human forces, who are still trying to colonise Pandora. However, the Sully family is now part of the Metkayina clan. Both tribes see humans as their biggest threat. But it's actually the Mangkwan clan, also known as the Ash People, who are the biggest threat to the Sully family and the aquatic clan.

Who is in the cast?

Many cast members from the first two films are reprising their roles, such as Washington (Jake Sully), Saldana (Neytiri), Sigourney Weaver (Kiri), Jack Champion (Javier 'Spider' Socorro), Joel David Moore (Norm Spellman) and Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), among others.

Chaplin is the new addition, and he plays the role of Varang.

Early review of Avatar: Fire and Ash: What critics say?

Reviews for the third part of the movie are out, and the reactions to this sci-fi adventure have been mixed. While critics loved the cinematic journey, they found it long and exaggerated. Others suggest that part of the movie feels like Cameron should stop. However, the critics still love the action and technical things.

BBC's Nicholas Barber called Avatar: Fire and Ash, ''the longest and worst yet''

''The most insulting part is that even with that preposterous, bladder-testing running time, Avatar: Fire and Ash doesn't work as a standalone film with a beginning, middle and end. Making no concessions to any viewers who aren't superfans of the franchise, Cameron assumes that we're already deeply invested in the characters, their relationships and their surroundings, so that a complete, propulsive story is surplus to requirements.'' Barber wrote.

Collider Ross Bonaime called the movie is an incredible cinematic experience. ''This third Avatar film might not have the groundbreaking impact of the first film, or the vast improvement that The Way of Water had over what came before it, but Fire and Ash is still an exceptional moviegoing experience that proves there’s still plenty of gas in this tank,'' Bonaime wrote.

Ben Travis, Empire Magazine, wrote, ''In a bigger, busier and burlier Avatar, James Cameron once again displays his blockbuster mastery. Despite some repetitive moments, this is truly epic cinema, more than worth plugging into for three hours.''

Owen Gleiberman of Variety wrote that the story of Avatar 3 is fine, the action is awesome but it's no longer a new vision.

''Cameron hasn’t lost his zesty storytelling brio, even if the story he tells is starting to feel like his version of the “Star Wars” prequels. As in: It’s fine, but do we actually care about it? Cameron himself has a sixth sense for when to break up the windy chronicle of Pandora with a squid attack.'' Owen wrote.