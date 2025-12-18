/'He steals the movie’: Channing Tatum on Peter Dinklage’s authentic performance in Roofman | Exclusive

Google Preferred
Pragati Awasthi
Published: Dec 18, 2025, 17:17 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 17:17 IST
Stills from Roofman Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Channing Tatum's film is inspired by the astonishing true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a man who lived in a hidden space at a play store after he escaped from prison. 

Channing Tatum leads the absurd yet fascinating story of Roofman with a perfect blend of comic brilliance and dramatic depth. Based on a true story, the film follows real-life spree robber Jeffrey Manchester, who escapes from prison and secretly takes refuge inside a Toys “R” Us store, turning it into his home in an effort to evade capture, and surprisingly, he ends up living there for more than six months. But for the time he lives there, what he does is set up a monitor screen to look at everyday activities of the staff of the store, seeing who is doing what, when, and how.

Released in theatres in the United States on October 10 and later on Paramount Plus, the movie is set to make its debut in India on December 19 on Lionsgate Play.

Channing Tatum says Peter Dinklage steals Roofman - find out why

Ahead of the release, Channing has spoken about the movie and shared his admiration for co-star Peter Dinklage, hailing his layered and unforgettable performance in the film.

In an exclusive chat with WION, the actor called Dinklage’s performance one of the most compelling portrayals he’s seen.

“I think Peter steals this movie. I absolutely think Peter steals this film. Like, you somehow... Because it's such a hard role to play because you're like the bad guy, I guess,'' the actor said.

Tatum plays the Roofman, and during the days he spends in that secret world from where he looks at the toy store and its employees, there is Kirsten Dunst, who plays Leigh, and then there is a manager, Mitch, played by Peter Dinklage, an authoritative manager.

Speaking further about the Game of Thrones actor’s performance, Tatum said,''But he plays it in such a way that's so authentic. And being like that, you know, you're not like the mustache twirling person. But he plays that mustache twirl without the ick. Like, without, you know, you're... And you just... You really love him and, like, also want something bad to happen to him. And, like, also, like, love him and want more of him. It's so strange. I don't know how he does it.”

What is Roofman about?

To bring you the notorious story of Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army man turned crook, but he's a good man who carries out non-violent robberies to survive and provide for his daughter. He robs McDonald's restaurants by entering through their roofs. But at the same time, he makes sure the staff where he does his theft have jackets before he locks them in the refrigerator. Directed by Derek Cianfrance, the movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, has earned great reviews for its funny and surprising narrative with heartfelt performances from Tatum and other actors in the movie.

