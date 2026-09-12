/Odisha gets investment proposals worth Rs 2.42 trillion from UAE with 6.18 lakh potential jobs

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recently went on a three-day official visit to UAE. During this successful trip, he pitched Odisha as a leading destination for global investment, manufacturing and technology. The outreach generated proposed investments worth Rs 2.42 trillion, with an employment potential of 6.18 lakh, the east Indian state's government said in a release.
Odisha Investors' Meet held in Dubai; multiple MoUs signed
The Odisha government signed eight MoUs and 16 Investment Intents, following 26 one-to-one meetings and six round-table discussions involving around 160 participants. Major MoUs included those with CAZBAA Project Ventures FZCO, Rana Holdings Limited, Sharaf Group and PTCL Infrastructure. Nearly 400 business leaders and investors attended Odisha Investors’ Meet in Dubai.
From LNG to AI data centres: CM Majhi highlights opportunities in Odisha
CM Majhi said that Odisha showcased opportunities across LNG storage, green energy, AI and data centres, critical minerals and rare earths, steel and downstream industries, processed food, logistics, tourism, chemicals and petrochemicals, ship repair and other emerging sectors.
He highlighted Odisha’s natural resources, strategic ports, industrial infrastructure, competitive energy availability, skilled workforce and established industrial ecosystem.
Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain reiterated the government’s commitment to “Speed, Certainty and Execution”, assuring investors of proactive support throughout the project lifecycle. The outreach featured high-level engagements with the UAE government, sovereign and institutional stakeholders, including International Holding Company, IBPG and Borouge.
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A warm welcome from Odisha diaspora
The CM also received a grand and warm welcome from the Odia diaspora in Dubai, with more than 800 members of the Odia community participating in the special gathering. Members of the Odia community interacted directly with the chief minister and shared their experiences, aspirations and views. They expressed their happiness and pride over the chief minister’s visit and his interaction with the community. Majhi appreciated the strong cultural connect of Odias living in the UAE and lauded their efforts to preserve and promote Odia language, culture and traditions abroad. The gathering reflected the strong emotional bond between the Odia diaspora and their homeland, showcasing Odisha’s culture, traditions and spirit beyond its borders.