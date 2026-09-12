/Odisha gets investment proposals worth Rs 2.42 trillion from UAE with 6.18 lakh potential jobs

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recently went on a three-day official visit to UAE. During this successful trip, he pitched Odisha as a leading destination for global investment, manufacturing and technology. The outreach generated proposed investments worth Rs 2.42 trillion, with an employment potential of 6.18 lakh, the east Indian state's government said in a release.

Odisha Investors' Meet held in Dubai; multiple MoUs signed

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The Odisha government signed eight MoUs and 16 Investment Intents, following 26 one-to-one meetings and six round-table discussions involving around 160 participants. Major MoUs included those with CAZBAA Project Ventures FZCO, Rana Holdings Limited, Sharaf Group and PTCL Infrastructure. Nearly 400 business leaders and investors attended Odisha Investors’ Meet in Dubai.

From LNG to AI data centres: CM Majhi highlights opportunities in Odisha

CM Majhi said that Odisha showcased opportunities across LNG storage, green energy, AI and data centres, critical minerals and rare earths, steel and downstream industries, processed food, logistics, tourism, chemicals and petrochemicals, ship repair and other emerging sectors.

He highlighted Odisha’s natural resources, strategic ports, industrial infrastructure, competitive energy availability, skilled workforce and established industrial ecosystem.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain reiterated the government’s commitment to “Speed, Certainty and Execution”, assuring investors of proactive support throughout the project lifecycle. The outreach featured high-level engagements with the UAE government, sovereign and institutional stakeholders, including International Holding Company, IBPG and Borouge.

A warm welcome from Odisha diaspora