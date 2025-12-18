/Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's complicated vacation love saga



Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have collaborated for another rom-com, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, and this time it's set on a picturesque holiday, which, as we all know, fuels the love story with unexpected twists.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the movie promises a complicated relationship of a couple, which starts with chaos and ends up in a love story that seems hard to get a happy ending.



Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri trailer

The three-minute trailer starts with Kartik's voiceover about his love story with Ananya, with a few glimpses of where it begins. It then cuts to the introduction of the characters: Aaryan plays Rehaan, from Los Angeles, and there's a girl named Rumi Vardhan, the best-selling author of Love in Agra. What starts as an awkward conversation between the two strangers leads them to share a yacht on a vacation.

Started with the situation when Rumi is simply annoyed by Rehaan's presence, but soon it turns into a love story that progresses from the vacation to marriage, then complications that question the concept of marriage and the typical notion of why a girl has to leave the house after marriage and adjust her life, ultimately ending in heartbreak.

Apart from Ananya and Kartik, actor Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta also play a pivotal role.