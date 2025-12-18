/Can This Love Be Translated teaser: Kim Seon Ho-Go Youn Jung's chemistry garners reaction from netizens; know where and when will release

The upcoming South Korean series Can This Love Be Translated, starring Kim Seon Ho and Go Youn Jung in the lead roles, is garnering attention for the chemistry they have showcased in the teaser. The K-drama, set to release next year, has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Let's delve into what netizens have to say regarding this.

Netizens' reaction to the teaser of Can This Love Be Translated

Soon after the teaser was dropped by the makers, netizens took to social media platforms to express their views. One user on X wrote, "I love everything about this. The translator, the top actress, the background music, the vibe, the aesthetic. Arghhhh, the wait is so worth it!! CTLBT, let's hit big."

Another user wrote, "The wait is over; my upcoming series Can This Love Be Translated trailer is finally out. Have you seen it yet?"

“Oh my holy freaking goodness, I cannot wait for this. Kim Seon Ho translates love,” wrote the third user.

All about Can This Love Be Translated

Can This Love Be Translated is written by the Hong sisters and directed by Yoo Young Eun. Apart from Kim Seon Ho and Go Youn Jung, the show will also feature Sota Fukushi, Choi Woo Sung, and Lee Yi Dam, among others. Reportedly, the original soundtrack of the series will be produced by composer Ma Ju-hee from Studio Maum °C.