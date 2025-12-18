/Happy Birthday, Steven Spielberg! E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to Schindler’s List: 7 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms

Steven Spielberg turned 79 on Thursday. He is celebrated as one of the most popular filmmakers in cinema history. Let's take a look at some of his best movies on OTTs.
Steven Spielberg turned 79 on December 18, 2025. Known to be among the most popular filmmakers of Hollywood, he has created several iconic films that gained popularity across the globe. Be it emotional drama or sci-fi, Spielberg has impressed generations with his blockbusters. The three-time Academy Award winner is said to have shaped filmmaking like no other. So, let's celebrate the day by revisiting some of Steven Spielberg's finest works available across Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar
Released in 1975, he created this masterpiece at the age of 29. It has not only terrified the audience but also transformed Hollywood forever. At the time, Jaws broke all box-office records, marking its place as the first modern blockbuster. The shark thriller also earned John Williams an Oscar for his role in the film.
Where to watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5
This 1993 film still holds an emotional place in fans' hearts. Based on the true story of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German industrialist who saved more than a thousand Jews during the Holocaust, Schindler’s List earned him his first Academy Award for Best Director. The film was also honoured as the Best Picture in 1994.
Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video
Breaking all box-office records, this emotionally deep film explores family, loss, and connection. It was released in 1982 and tells the story of a lonely boy who befriends a stranded alien. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is one of the beloved movies of all time, and viewers call it pure magic.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This classic series still rules fans who love the adventure genre. Beginning with Raiders of the Lost Ark, it is still one of the most influential action franchises in cinema history. From 1981 to 2008, it showcases the journey of an archaeologist, played by Harrison Ford.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Zee5
Based on the real-life con artist Frank Abagnale Jr., it stars Leonardo DiCaprio, who is chased by an FBI agent, Tom Hanks, across the globe. Stylish, witty, as well as emotional, it is a classic film by Spielberg. It was released in 2002, and Catch Me If You Can is a must-watch.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Zee5
1993's Jurassic Park was an adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel and is said to be a turning point in visual effects. It has blockbuster filmmaking and features CGI and unforgettable set pieces. Spielberg returned with another thrilling cinematic experience in 1997 as he directed The Lost World: Jurassic Park.
Where to watch: Prime Video
The Color Purple was based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. This 1985 film is a powerful drama that talks about resilience, identity, and survival. Whoopi Goldberg gave an extraordinary performance in the film, and it is one of Steven Spielberg's most iconic works in drama.