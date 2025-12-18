/Happy Birthday, Steven Spielberg! E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to Schindler’s List: 7 best movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms

Steven Spielberg turned 79 on December 18, 2025. Known to be among the most popular filmmakers of Hollywood, he has created several iconic films that gained popularity across the globe. Be it emotional drama or sci-fi, Spielberg has impressed generations with his blockbusters. The three-time Academy Award winner is said to have shaped filmmaking like no other. So, let's celebrate the day by revisiting some of Steven Spielberg's finest works available across Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.

