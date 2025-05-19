/David Harbour to skip Stranger Things finale event following reports of erractic behaviour

Actor David Harbour will not attend Stranger Things: The Final Season Celebration at New York City’s Paley Center on December 18, despite originally being slated to appear. A spokesperson of the Paley Center venue has confirmed that the actor is no longer attending due to a scheduling conflict.

The spokesperson told PEOPL that Harbour’s name has been removed from the event’s red carpet, screening and panel listings.

David Harbour’s unusual behaviour sparks concern

Harbour’s absence comes amid recent reports of unusual behaviour. Over the weekend, TMZ shared footage from a Southern California gastropub that showed Harbour leaving the venue with another patron’s hat before the situation was resolved.

He was also reportedly spotted at a Barnes & Noble in the San Diego area the same day.

Separately, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded Saturday to a medical facility in Santee, California, involving an ‘adult male experiencing a mental health crisis’.

According to reports, the person was taken into custody, evaluated by a Psychiatric Emergency Response Team clinician and placed on a 72-hour hold. Authorities declined to identify the person involved, citing privacy laws but speculations are rife that it was Harbour.

Milly Bobby Brown to miss the finale as well

Millie Bobby Brown will also miss the Paley Center event due to a recent injury. Cast members expected to attend include Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Maya Hawke.