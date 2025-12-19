/Rapper Wiz Khalifa in legal trouble over cannabis consumption; faces jail time in Romania

Renowned American rapper and songwriter Wiz Khalifa is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The musician is currently in legal soup after reports of him facing jail time in Romania have emerged over the consumption of cannabis. Let's delve into the legal aspect and learn more about the case.

Wiz Khalifa faces jail time in Romania?

According to reports, Wiz Khalifa has been sentenced by a court in Romania to nine months in jail over allegedly smoking cannabis on stage during his performance in July 2024. He was later found with more than 18 grams in his possession. In addition, the court has stated that the illegal drug use appears normal and acceptable, but this is something Romania opposes.

Shortly after his performance in the same year, the rapper had even addressed the situation in his X post. He stated, "Last night's show was amazing. I didn't mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But, without a big a** joint next time."

As per People, the Constanta Court of Appeal has handed down the sentence to Khalifa after he was convicted of possession of dangerous drugs without a right for personal consumption. The court also added, "He transmitted to the general public a message of normalisation of illegal conduct, tacitly encouraging tolerance of and implicitly the consumption of drugs among young people." In April 2025, a lower court in Constanta County had issued the rapper a criminal fine of USD 830 for illegal possession of dangerous drugs. The prosecutors had even appealed the decision and demanded a

higher sentence.

All about Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa began to write and perform his own lyrics before he was a teenager. His stage name is derived from Khalifa, an Arabic word meaning "successor" and "wisdom", which was shortened to Wiz when Khalifa was a young boy. By the age of 15, he was regularly recording his music at a local studio called ID Labs. Impressed by the young teen's talent, E Dan, the owner of the studio, offered Khalifa an intern job at the studio in exchange for free recording time.

He signed with the local independent label Rostrum Records to release his debut studio album, Show and Prove (2006). His contract entered a short-lived joint venture with Warner Bros. Records the following year. His Eurodance-influenced 2008 single ‘Say Yeah’ received urban radio airplay and entered both the Rhythmic Top 40 and Hot Rap Songs charts, becoming his first minor hit.