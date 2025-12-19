From Korea-Khitan War to Hot Blooded: Watch these 7 Best K-Dramas and movies of Ji Seung-Hyun on Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Ji Seung-Hyun is a renowned South Korean actor. With his versatile performance and prolific acting skills, Ji Seung-Hyun has gained a vast popularity with his performace as a fierce general to an intelligent detective. Scroll to check his best performances.
Ji Seung-Hyun is a South Korean actor recognised for his outstanding performances in multiple movies and TV shows. Showcasing his versatility in a range of roles, whether it was the intense thriller The Worst of Evil or the highly acclaimed Korea-Khitan War, a historical war drama. On his birthday, here's the list of his seven best projects that has significantly given a push to his acting career.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Ji Seung-Hyun plays General Yang Gyu, a fierce and loyal Goryeo general in a historical war drama. It focuses on King Hyun-jong, played by Kim Dong-jun, who leads through the Goryeo-Khitan War, which is a decades-long conflict that led to victory over the Khitans.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Ji Seung-hyun plays Seok Do-hyung in the action thriller. It tells the story of a husband, Park Jun-mo, played by Ji Chang-wook, an undercover cop, who takes part in a dangerous mission to stop drug trading, while facing off against his wife's first love.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Ji Seung-hyun depicted the role of Musa in Choi Jae-Hoon's directorial. It follows Tae-yul (Jang Hyuk), the best swordsman in Joseon, who lost his eyesight after a failed mission and goes into hiding. But, years later, when his daughter, named Tae-ok (Kim Hyun-soo), was kidnapped, Tae-yul went on a brutal mission to rescue her from the Qing-backed traffickers.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In a Korean revenge thriller, Ji Seung-hyun plays Ma Seok-gu. It centres on Han So-min (Lee Joo-young), who loses her parents in a phishing scam. She then embarks on a journey to get inside the criminal organisation using deepfake technology, with a motive to bring them down.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Ji Seung-hyun played the role of Chul-jin in a crime action movie. It revolves around a veteran gangster, Hee-soo (Jung Woo), who is planning to retire from a life of crime, but is unfortunately dragged into a mob war with bloody and intensified events.
Where to watch: YouTube
In the South Korean action crime film, Ji Seung-hyun plays Park Dong-gyu. It follows the story of Kang Sung-jin, played by Son Hyun-joo, a police officer, who gets entangled in a conspiracy of framing an innocent man as a serial killer by the National Security Planning Agency. He was then forced to choose between a token of money, helping him to get his son's surgery and his ethics to stay on the right path.
Where to watch: Viki
Ji Seung-hyun plays Gim Ji-sang in the legal drama, which revolves around two women named Cha Eun-kyung, a sharp divorce lawyer, and Han Yu-ri, an idealistic newbie. Started with a clash, they soon became friends as they work together at Daejung Law Firm. Together, they navigate numerous divorce cases along with their own marital crises.