From Korea-Khitan War to Hot Blooded: Watch these 7 Best K-Dramas and movies of Ji Seung-Hyun on Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Where to watch: YouTube

In the South Korean action crime film, Ji Seung-hyun plays Park Dong-gyu. It follows the story of Kang Sung-jin, played by Son Hyun-joo, a police officer, who gets entangled in a conspiracy of framing an innocent man as a serial killer by the National Security Planning Agency. He was then forced to choose between a token of money, helping him to get his son's surgery and his ethics to stay on the right path.