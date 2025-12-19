Get ready for Tom Cruise's next film, which thankfully, is not another part of his Mission: Impossible series. Cruise will be back to the big screen with his new collaboration with director Alejandro González Iñárritu and his much-anticipated next film, which has been named Digger.

The first post and teaser have been dropped with the title and date announcement, and sharing that the movie will be a comedy of catastrophic proportions.

Tom Cruise and Alejandro González Iñárritu’s new movie titled Digger

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Produced by Cruise and Inarritu, the movie will apparently feature Cruise in a new avatar. Apart from the tease, the makers have also announced that the film will release on Oct 2, 2026.

Taking to social media handle, Cruise shared the poster of the movie and wrote,''Introducing…

DIGGER. A comedy of catastrophic proportions from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Only in theaters October 2026.''

While we have seen Tom doing high-end stunts, whether it was jumping from an aeroplane to a building, it seems like this time he will be playing one of the most different roles he has yet played. In the teaser released, a man can be seen wearing cowboy shoes as he's dancing on a ship with a digger in his hand. However, the appearance of the character seems quite aged. So there might be a possibility that Tom will play a totally new role.

In the movie, Cruise stars as Digger Rockwell. However, the exact details of the movie's plot have been kept under wraps. In the longline, Cruise's character has been described as “the most powerful man in the world” who “embarks on a frantic mission to prove that he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

Apart from Cruise, the movie's ensemble cast also includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed and Emma D’Arcy.

The film is directed by Inarritu. In 2023, he co-wrote the script with ''Birdman” co-writers Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris, along with Sabina Berman.

Cruise was last seen in Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning and Top Gun: Maverick.