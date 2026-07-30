/Hosts India sweep Malaysia for double gold in men’s and women’s Commonwealth Table Tennis finals

The hosts, India, won gold medals in both men’s and women’s team finals at the ongoing 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships at New Delhi's Thyagaraj Sports Complex on Thursday (Jul 30). While the Indian men’s TT team beat spirited Malaysia 3-2, the women’s team produced a clinical 3-0 win over their Asian counterparts to stand tall in the end, winning a gold medal at the tournament. The win also helped India avenge the league-stage defeat to Malaysia on the opening day, with Manush Shah leading the victories in both his singles matches.

Earlier, the Sreeja Akula-led Indian women’s team beat the surprise finalist, Malaysia, 3-0. The fight, however, was far from the scoreline, "reflecting the women's team's undefeated tournament run. Karen Anak pushed the Indian star to the limit, only to lose to her in the five-set thriller (9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-3).

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On the other hand, Swastika Ghosh, who opened the proceedings, beat Ai Xin Tee in four games (11-7, 11-2, 9-11, 11-9), before Yashaswini Ghorpade thrashed her opponent Alice Lee Sian Chang 7-11, 11-3, 17-15, 11-5, to complete a comprehensive gold medal win for the Indian women’s team.

The men’s final, however, was the showstopper of the night, with Manush Shah inspiring a stunning comeback to help India beat Malaysia and complete the double.



It all began with Manav Thakkar beating Javen Choong 12-10, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5 before Shah put down Qi Shen Wong in a thriller of the night (11-13, 11-9, 11-7, 2-11, 11-7). Malaysia made a comeback with back-to-back wins, including G. Sathiyan's loss to Tey Hong Yu (7-11, 8-11, 10-12) and Manav suffering a shock defeat to Wong (11-4, 8-11, 11-8, 7-11, 1-11), leaving Manush Shah with the deciding match.



The deciding game ended with Manush beating Choong in straight games (11-7, 11-4, 11-4), helping India beat Malaysia 3-2 and win the coveted gold medal.

Check full results –

Women’s Final - India beat Malaysia 3-0 (Swastika Ghosh beat Ai Xin Tee 11-7, 11-2, 9-11, 11-9; Sreeja Akula beat Karen Lyne Anak Dick 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-3; Yashaswini Ghorpade beat Alice Lee Sian Chang 7-11, 11-3, 17-15, 11-5)

