/Indian men's team blitz England 3-0 to reach Commonwealth TT Championship final

The Indian men’s table tennis team crushed England 3-0 to qualify for the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026 in New Delhi. The men’s team, which hasn’t dropped a match yet in the lead-up to the final, beat their English counterparts convincingly to punch their ticket for the summit clash. Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai were all on song during the semifinal late on Wednesday (Jul 29) to help India confirm a medal spot.

Dominant Run Continues against England

Against England in the knockout match on Table 1, Manush Shah opened the proceedings against Connor Green. The Indian TT star won all three games but faced a tough challenge from his opponent, who pushed him to the brink in the first two games before conceding a defeat in the final one. Manush beat Green 11-9, 11-9 and 11-6 to complete a comprehensive win and help India take an early lead in the semifinal.

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Next up was Manav Thakkar, facing Joseph Hunter in the second singles match. While Green did give some hope to the English fans with his gritty performance, Hunter was the pale shadow of himself in this crucial match. He couldn’t put his Indian opponent under any pressure, losing the three games 11-8, 11-4 and 11-5 to surrender. A clinical show from Manav helped India take a decisive 2-0 lead in this knockout fixture.



Harmeet Desai was the standout performer for India, beating his opponent Benjamin Piggott convincingly in all three games. He won all the games with an 11-5 margin, stamping India’s authority in the men’s division in this competition.

