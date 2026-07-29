Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Day 3 belongs to Indian women after 3-0 sweep of Canada

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Day 3 belongs to Indian women after 3-0 sweep of Canada

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 18:56 IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 18:56 IST
Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Day 3 belongs to Indian women after 3-0 sweep of Canada

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026 Indian women sweep Canada 3-0 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women’s team crushes Canada 3-0 on Day 3 with straight-games wins from Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das, and Swastika Ghosh. Read full results.

After the men’s trio dominated New Zealand with a 3-0 win on the third day of the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026 in New Delhi, the women’s team capped off a brilliant day with a hard-fought win over Canada. The Indian women’s team of Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das and Swastika Ghosh, two of whom were part of the trio that outclassed Sri Lanka on day two at the Thyagaraj Stadium on Tuesday (Jul 28), won their respective singles matches on Wednesday (Jul 29), completing a clean sweep of Canada.

How did the Indian women’s team perform on Day 3 of the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026?

The men’s team laid the foundation with a clean sweep of New Zealand in Group F, with the women’s team extending India’s unbeaten run in this competition with a comprehensive win over Canada. Starting with the first singles match between Sutirtha Mukherjee and Olivia Huang, the Indian table tennis star continued from where she had left off on day two. Mukherjee appeared to be in ominous touch against Olivia and beat her in three games to make it 1-0 up for India.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read| Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian men’s team dominates New Zealand on day 3 | Full Results Here

The next match between Syndrela Das and Fiona Iayi Nie belonged to the Indian TT player, who maintained her composure and showed great skill to beat her Canadian opponent and help India take a 2-0 lead in this three-match series. Her win ensured that India’s TT teams, across the men’s and women’s divisions, haven’t lost a single game thus far in this competition.

Swastika Ghosh, who impressed all on day two with her standout performance against Sri Lanka, was no short of confidence in the final match for India against Crystal Liu, whom she defeated across three games to maintain a powerful streak for India.

Trending Stories

With that, both the men's and the women's teams finished at the top on the third day of this competition.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

Trending Topics