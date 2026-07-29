/Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Day 3 belongs to Indian women after 3-0 sweep of Canada

After the men’s trio dominated New Zealand with a 3-0 win on the third day of the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026 in New Delhi, the women’s team capped off a brilliant day with a hard-fought win over Canada. The Indian women’s team of Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das and Swastika Ghosh, two of whom were part of the trio that outclassed Sri Lanka on day two at the Thyagaraj Stadium on Tuesday (Jul 28), won their respective singles matches on Wednesday (Jul 29), completing a clean sweep of Canada.

How did the Indian women’s team perform on Day 3 of the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026?

The men’s team laid the foundation with a clean sweep of New Zealand in Group F, with the women’s team extending India’s unbeaten run in this competition with a comprehensive win over Canada. Starting with the first singles match between Sutirtha Mukherjee and Olivia Huang, the Indian table tennis star continued from where she had left off on day two. Mukherjee appeared to be in ominous touch against Olivia and beat her in three games to make it 1-0 up for India.

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The next match between Syndrela Das and Fiona Iayi Nie belonged to the Indian TT player, who maintained her composure and showed great skill to beat her Canadian opponent and help India take a 2-0 lead in this three-match series. Her win ensured that India’s TT teams, across the men’s and women’s divisions, haven’t lost a single game thus far in this competition.



Swastika Ghosh, who impressed all on day two with her standout performance against Sri Lanka, was no short of confidence in the final match for India against Crystal Liu, whom she defeated across three games to maintain a powerful streak for India.

