/Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian men’s team dominates New Zealand on day 3 | Full Results Here

The hosts, India, continue to make headlines at the ongoing Commonwealth TT Championship 2026 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi. The third day of the competition again belonged to India, whose men’s and women’s teams swept past their opponents. While the men’s team consisting of Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Payas Jain convincingly beat their Kiwi counterparts across singles competition, the women’s team tasted success against Canada in their category. Earlier, on the opening day, the Indian men’s team beat Zimbabwe 3-0 to stamp their authority among all challengers in this competition.

How did the Indian men’s team perform on Day 3 of the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026?

The Indian men’s team began proceedings on the third day of this home tournament, with Harmeet Desai facing August Xiao in the first singles contest between the two countries. Even though Xiao, the upcoming global star, challenged Desai across the three games, he failed to win any as the Indian table tennis hope won all three games to land the winning punch.

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The second match, however, involved Sathiyan Gnanasekaran from India and Payas Jajal, an India-origin New Zealander in this tournament. Desai’s win laid the foundation on which Gnanasekaran carried the winning streak and kept India’s nose in front. Jajal was a tough challenge for Gnanasekaran, with his pace and agility keeping the Indian TT player on the back foot. Gnanasekaran, however, kept his composure and won crucial points to stay ahead and eventually win the game, helping India take a 2-0 lead against New Zealand.

