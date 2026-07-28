/Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women outclass Sri Lanka on Day 2

Following a blistering start to the first day of the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi, where the Indian men’s and women’s teams clinched convincing wins against Zimbabwe and Maldives, the women’s team outclassed Sri Lanka on day two. Sreeja Akula, Swastika Ghosh and Sutirtha Mukherjee won their respective singles matches on the second day of the competition to maintain India's momentum. The trio produced their best against their Sri Lankan counterparts, beating them 3-0.
How did Indian women perform on Day 2 of the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026?
After tasting success during the curtain-raiser, Sreeja Akula started off the proceedings on day two, facing Tamadi Kavindya Alagiyawadu in the first singles contest. The former CWG gold medalist won the first set 11-8 before easing past her opponent in the remaining two games (11-3 and 11-5) to
land the winning punch, putting India ahead 1-0.
Also read| Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: India men's and women's teams start campaign with 3-0 win vs Zimbabwe, Maldives
High on confidence, the second singles contest between Swastika Ghosh and Bimandee Sandinsa Swarna Sri Bandara also went in India’s favour. Ghosh, a rising TT superstar, set the game’s tone with an easy first-set win (11-6). Although her opponent gave her a tough fight in the second and the third games, respectively, the Indian TT star remained ahead of her, winning both games 11-7. Her win made it 2-0 for India, with Sutirtha Mukherjee left, aiming to win her game and complete a clean sweep against Sri Lanka.
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The Final Showdown
Mukherjee was up against Diwya Dharani in the final singles contest between the two countries. Sutirtha Mukherjee won the first set 11-5 before crushing her opponent in a lopsided contest, winning the remaining two games (11-2 and 11-6). As a result, she won her match and helped India sweep past Sri Lanka in the women’s category on day two of the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026.