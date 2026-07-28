/Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: India men's and women's team start campaign with 3-0 win vs Zimbabwe, Maldives

Host India got off to a commanding start at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026, with both the men's and women's teams registering identical 3-0 victories on the opening day at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Monday (Jul 227. The top-seeded Indian men's team swept aside Zimbabwe, while the women's side made equally light work of Maldives, as both sides opened their campaigns without dropping a single game across their respective ties after Delhi Chief Minister opened the championship in a ceremony earlier in the day.
How did India men's and women's team perform on Day 1 of Commonwealth TT Championship 2026?
In the men's Group A opener, Commonwealth Games medallist Manav Thakkar got India off the mark with an 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 win over Taenda Mumvuma of Zimbabwe. Harmeet Desai followed up with a straightforward 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 victory against Tapiwa Musarurwa, before youngster Payas Jain sealed the 3-0 whitewash, beating Vikram Singh 11-3, 11-3, 11-8.
On the women's side, Sutirtha Mukherjee set the tone with an 11-4, 11-2, 11-5 win over Maldives Fathimath Dheema Ali. Yashaswini Ghorpade then beat Aishath Rafa Nazim 11-2, 11-5, 11-7, and Swastika Ghosh closed out the tie with an 11-3, 11-5, 11-2 victory over Mishka Mohamed Ibrahim as India won 3-0
How did others team do in Commonwealth TT Champinship 2026?
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Elsewhere, Malaysia also began with a 3-0 win over Wales in men's Group A, while Australia and Namibia were handed walkovers over Jamaica and South Africa in Group B. England and New Zealand posted 3-0 wins in Group C, while Canada and Singapore did the same in Group D. In the women's draw, Singapore survived a scare from Sri Lanka to win 3-2 in Group A, Northern Ireland edged South Africa 3-2, and Australia, England, and Malaysia all recorded 3-0 wins, while Canada received a walkover.