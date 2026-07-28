/India set to host FISU Squash Championship 2026 from August 3-9 in Mumbai

India is set to host the International University Sport Federation (FISU) Squash 2026 Championshipm in Mumbai from August 3-9. The tournament will see student-athletes from 14 countires participate in individual and team events. India had won the bronze medal in the last edition held in South Africa in 2024. The six-day event will be held at Somaiya Vidyavihar University campus in Mumbai and the opportunity could very well be India's chance to show readiness for the world events in their push to win hosting rights for biggers events including Olympics.

How does FISU Squash Championship 2026 being held in Mumbai helps India on global stage?

This is the first time India is hosting the FISU Squash Championship 2026. The country, as said by FISU Chief Sports Officer Shen Zhen, will open up India to host more such events in the future.

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Speaking to WION recently at the press conference of medal and mascot launching ceremony, Mr Zhen said: "India is not only a leading country in Asia, but as well in the world. India really has a very big potential to organize not only the university sport international events, but many others.

Mr. Zhen was also optimistic about India hosting more events in future as part of FISU strategy and said: "In future, we want to encourage our member federations to organize more cluster events, for example, a racquet event like padel.

"Also, Asian University Sport Federation (AUSF) will have an election next year. And, India also play an important role, and with all India has done for university sport development in the world, I really believe India now is ready to receive more international university sport events in the future."

What are India's expectations from the event?

While the FISU Squash Championship 2026 gives India a platform to showcase the hosting abilities, it does not stop here. Mr. Aazaz Khn, president of organizing committee and director of Somaiya Sports Academy, talked about the expecation from the event and said: "We want to create more popularity about just not Squash, but other sports."