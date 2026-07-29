Delhi Police on Tuesday (Jul 28) rejected allegations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) that a truck loaded with stones was deliberately placed near Jantar Mantar ahead of its ‘Chalo Sansad’ march to trigger violence and frame protesters. This comes after a media outlet claimed that it traced the vehicle with its registration number. The Delhi Police said that the claims that the truck was placed as part of a conspiracy against protesters were “false and misleading.”

‘Completely baseless’: Delhi Police

Responding to a report by Newslaundry, the DCP New Delhi clarified that the truck was seized in connection with an accident with an EECO van on July 16. Six people were injured in the incident. It added that the vehicle was initially placed near PS Parliament Street while in custody due to space constraints. Due to the planned “Chalo Sansad” march, it was later emptied and moved to a different location in the early hours of July 20.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“It is clarified that claims alleging that *Truck No. HR63 E 6865 was deliberately deployed by Delhi Police near Jantar Mantar or outside any political party office* are false and misleading,” DCP New Delhi said in a statement. “The truck was seized in FIR No. 65/2026 on *16.07.2026* in connection with a road traffic accident involving the truck and an EECO van, in which six persons were injured earlier that day.”

It added, “The seized vehicle was initially parked near PS Parliament Street for safe custody due to space constraints. Considering the law and order arrangements for the "Chalo Sansad" movement, it was later emptied and shifted to a safer place in the early hours of 20.07.2026, after due instructions to the owner.”

The post further said that any claim linking the vehicle to a conspiracy against protesters is “completely baseless”. It also urged citizens not to circulate unverified information and only rely on official sources.

What did CJP claim?

The statement by Delhi Police came after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed that a truck loaded with stones was deliberately parked near the protest site, suggesting a possible conspiracy by the authorities against protesters. The video quickly went viral on social media, with people questioning why the truck was parked there.

“Truck loaded with stones have been parked at Jantar Mantar,” Dipke wrote on X while sharing a video of the truck filled with stones. “What are the police authorities upto? Are they orchestrating stone-pelting on the peaceful CJP protesters?”

“We have received input that the authorities are planning something heinous where they will allow goons to disrupt the protest and then blame it on the peaceful CJP protesters,” he further claimed.