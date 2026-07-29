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Iran says it is functioning as a non-NPT state, keeps door open on treaty exit

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 03:10 IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 03:10 IST
Iran says it is functioning as a non-NPT state, keeps door open on treaty exit

Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that Iran is operating without IAEA oversight and suspending treaty access, functioning as a non-NPT state without formally withdrawing from the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Iran is currently functioning as though it is not a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem said on Tuesday (July 28), signalling a further deterioration in Tehran’s ties with the UN nuclear watchdog.

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Speaking in an interview broadcast on Iranian state television, Gharibabadi said no inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were currently present in Iran. He added that Tehran had stopped submitting mandatory declarations to the agency and had suspended all IAEA access.

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The remarks suggest Iran is effectively operating outside the treaty’s monitoring framework, although the country has not formally withdrawn from the NPT.

Gharibabadi also said that discussion of a possible withdrawal from the treaty should not be considered off-limits. However, he stressed that any such move would require a thorough evaluation of its legal, security, religious and strategic implications.

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His comments come amid heightened tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and its relationship with international inspectors, though Tehran has not announced any formal decision to leave the NPT.

Also read: 'Islamic Republic will never make a deal with the US': Iran deputy speaker echoes Araghchi’s remark

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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