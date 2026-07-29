/Iran says it is functioning as a non-NPT state, keeps door open on treaty exit

Iran is currently functioning as though it is not a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem said on Tuesday (July 28), signalling a further deterioration in Tehran’s ties with the UN nuclear watchdog.

Speaking in an interview broadcast on Iranian state television, Gharibabadi said no inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) were currently present in Iran. He added that Tehran had stopped submitting mandatory declarations to the agency and had suspended all IAEA access.

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The remarks suggest Iran is effectively operating outside the treaty’s monitoring framework, although the country has not formally withdrawn from the NPT.

Gharibabadi also said that discussion of a possible withdrawal from the treaty should not be considered off-limits. However, he stressed that any such move would require a thorough evaluation of its legal, security, religious and strategic implications.