/'Asian Bradman' Zaheer Abbas backs Rohit, Virat for 2027 ODI World Cup

Once touted as the ‘Asian Bradman’, Pakistan’s batting great Zaheer Abbas is the latest to throw his weight behind his counterparts from India, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, to play at the next ODI World Cup in 2027 in Africa. The two have often been called out for age and fitness, particularly in Rohit Sharma's case, as they continue to march towards their last dance at the One-Day World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Rohit and Virat featured in the recently concluded ODI series against England, which India lost (2-1); the two contributed with the bat, as Rohit slammed his maiden ODI hundred in the final ODI at Lord's, while Kohli struck twin fifties.

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Abbas, a giant of Pakistan cricket, believes that despite their age, Rohit and Virat’s skills, experience, and continued ability to score runs make them the automatic choice for next year’s showpiece event.



"Both are very, very good in terms of skill and, given their experience, I don't see any reason why they should not play the World Cup. Age should not be a factor as long as they are fit and continue scoring runs," Abbas said during a chat on a Pakistani TV channel, as also quoted by PTI.



The two have tasted tremendous success at the top level, scoring thousands of runs and setting countless records across formats. While the selectors were reported to have communicated their stance on Rohit Sharma ahead of the England ODIs, his outstanding hundred at Lord’s stole the show, even taking Abbas’ breath away.



"I watched Rohit score a hundred against England, and it is still a pleasure to watch him bat. He plays so effortlessly and with such sweet timing," Abbas continued.



Although Abbas threw his weight behind them to deliver for India on the bigger stages, as they have often done, he feels fitness is one area where Rohit can work on to press his case for the ODI World Cup. He, however, complimented Kohli for maintaining exceptional physical standards.



"Kohli is still supremely fit, while Rohit just needs to pay a little more attention to his fitness," Zaheer observed.

