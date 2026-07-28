/Indian coach Ryan ten Doeschate resigns after dismal UK tour, set to rejoin KKR in IPL

Team India’s assistant batting coach Ryan ten Doeschate has resigned from his role following a dismal tour of the UK, where India lost to Ireland and England. The former Netherlands captain will now rejoin the only IPL franchise he played for, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as an assistant coach from the next season onwards.

Ten Doeschate joined India’s backroom staff following Gautam Gambhir’s appointment as the head coach in mid-2024, replacing Rahul Dravid. Gambhir handpicked Doeschate as his assistant coach, having played and worked together at KKR in coaching capacities earlier. Doeschate worked with both the batting and fielding departments, helping India retain its T20 World Cup crown in March this year.

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Now, upon rejoining KKR, Ten Doeschate will once again link up with Abhishek Nayar, with whom he shared coaching duties for the national team too. The two, however, have also worked with KKR as assistant coaches earlier. The Netherlands' former star batter, Doeschate, has had a long connection with the Kolkata-based IPL franchise. As a player, he had won two IPL titles (in 2012 and 2014) before returning as an assistant coach for his first stint in 2022. He was also part of KKR’s 2024 edition’s coaching staff, which included Gambhir (as a mentor) and head coach Chandrakant Pandit – the last time they won an IPL title.



Gambhir and Doeschate joined Team India’s backroom staff months later, replicating success at the international level.

India Under Doeschate

The Doeschate-Gambhir partnership turned India into a formidable white-ball side. Besides helping the Men in Blue win the home 2026 T20 World Cup, also co-hosted by Sri Lanka, the two were crucial in helping India secure the 2025 Asia Cup and the Champions Trophy in the UAE.



On the other hand, India’s Test struggles mounted, having lost the home three-match Test series against New Zealand, the away Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the two-match Test series at home against South Africa. Following the T20 World Cup triumph and the IPL 2026, India’s first white-ball assignment resulted in a shocking T20I series loss against Ireland (0-2). India then lost the five-match T20I series against England (4-0) before surrendering the ODIs (1-2).

