/IND vs SL Tests: MP all-rounder Saransh Jain gets maiden call-up, Bumrah and Jadeja return

India have announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka which starts on August 15. The WTC 2023 finalist would be looking at the tour as a chance to revive their WTC 2025-27 bid after winning just four of the nine Tests played so far. The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) named pacer Jasprit Bumrah and veteran spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the squad while giving Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain his maiden call-up. Bumrah's availability, however, depends on fitness after the pace picked up an injury on the recent white-ball tour of England.

Where does India stand in WTC 2025-27?

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India have played nine Tests so far in the WTC 2025-27 cycle, and have won four, lost four, while one ended in a draw. The nine matches came in three series, of which India won one (against West Indies 2-0), lost one (against South Africa 0-2 at home), and drew one (against England 2-2 in five-match series). In the current cycle, India will be playing nine more matches and would be hoping to improve their standings which is fifth as of now.

India squad for Sri Lanka Test

Apart from Saransh Jain, the BCCI has also included lanky pacer Gurnoor Brar in the 15-man squad. Brar has rose to prominance after making his debut for India n 50-ver format in June last month. Here's the full squad of India for Sri Lanka tour:

Shubman Gill [C], KL Rahul [VC], Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

India tour of Sri Lanka schedule