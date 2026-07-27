VVS Laxman, India head coach for Zimbabwe tour, says teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has matured a lot but must improve his overall fitness. The statement comes after Sooryavanshi helped India beat Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the third and final T20I of the series which the world champions won 3-0. The 15-year-old scored 81 off 49 balls and was named Player of the Match for his performance. Sooryavanshi had also hit a fifty in the first T20I as well and was named Player of the Series for 151 runs in three matches.

Laxman shares improvement area for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Laxman has seen Vaibhav from close quarters in the last 2-3 years including at BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE). The teenage batter got his India call up after impressing in his breakout IPL 2026 where he won the Orange Cap (most runs by a player in the tournament) for 776 runs.

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Laxman, while impressed with Sooryavanshi's growth, says: "The one area we want him to improve is his overall fitness. He's a very young boy. He himself wants to get better in every aspect of the game. Even today, when he got injured [while attempting a diving catch running in from deep square leg], he still wanted to stay on the field. It was our physio who asked him to come off. That's the eagerness and earnestness he has to contribute in every possible way to the team."

What next for India and Sooryavanshi?