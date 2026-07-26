/Dhanush breaks silence on National Award backlash with Ajith Kumar's iconic dialogue, 'If you're bad, I'm your dad'

Indian actor and filmmaker Dhanush has been announced as the winner of two National Awards at the 72nd National Film Awards 2026. However, the moment of celebration soon sparked a heated debate online, with some critics arguing that the winning movie, Raayan, is a commercial action drama that was favoured over many of his acclaimed films. Breaking his silence on the backlash, the actor has now responded, sharing his thoughts on the honour and the conversations surrounding it.

Dhanush breaks silence on criticism over National Awards

While attending a blood donation event in Tamil Nadu on July 26 (Sunday), Dhanush addressed the criticism surrounding his 72nd National Film Awards wins. Without mentioning the specific name of the film, the Ishq Mein Tere actor said, “For Raayan, I got a National Film Award. That year, there were definitely better films than that one. The fans of those films expressed their love, and I fully respect them."

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He further explained how some of the films he acted in lost out on winning National Awards. “Now, Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam was released very long ago. They said I would definitely win an award for it. I was so young that I had hoped for it too, but I didn’t. Then there’s Pudhupettai.”

‘I have received two more National Awards’

Dhanush went on to urge netizens and those who criticise him to celebrate his achievement instead of feeling disheartened. “Some things simply fall into place on their own, no matter how hard you try; that is exactly how it happened for me. I got the opportunity. Regardless of how the film itself turned out, the effort I put into it was genuine. As a Tamilian, I have received two more National Awards; don’t brush this aside, celebrate it,” he said.

The Indian actor and filmmaker also echoed a popular dialogue of Ajith Kumar, saying, “Just like our Thala Ajith sir said, no one can defeat you until you admit defeat yourself. What do you say, baby? If you’re bad, I’m your dad.”

What’s the controversy about?

In July 2026, Dhanush was announced as the winner of two National Awards at the 72nd National Film Awards, which include Best Tamil Film for Raayan and a special mention as Best Actor for Captain Miller.

Following the announcement, the internet was divided, with some social media users and film critics expressing disappointment. Many argued that his other prominent Tamil films, like Meiyazhagan or Maharaja were much more deserving of Best Tamil Film than Raayan.