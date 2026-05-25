/Kara OTT Release: Dhanush’s action thriller locks streaming premiere date

Dhanush's action-thriller Kara received positive fan reactions, praised for its gritty rural backdrop and emotional father-son dynamic and the actor's performance as well after its release in cinemas on April 30. After the outpouring of love in theatres for the film, fans can watch the film on OTT. The makers have locked the OTT premiere date, bringing the much-talked-about film closer to audiences at home.
When and where can you watch Kara?
Production house Vels Film International, in a joint post with streaming platform Netflix, shared it on Instagram with a poster of the actor. Along with the poster of the actor, the caption read, "Indha vaati thirudradhu, neethi kaga. Karasaamy oda neethi... Watch Kara on Netflix, out 28 May, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."
Fans flooded the comment section excitedly, and one user wrote, "Thanks for the Hindi release." Another user wrote, “Very excited for OTT, and I want more sequels.” Chahiye (want sequel), I'm very excited for OTT." "Dhanush Sir Kara Blockbuster Cinemas", wrote the third user.
Kara: Box office, cast and more
Kara is a Tamil heist action-thriller, helmed by Vignesh Raja, starring Dhanush in the title role. Set against the 1991 Gulf War crisis, the film follows the story of a morally complex thief as he is haunted by his past after he returns to his village to protect his loved ones.
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In the film, Dhanush plays the role of Karasaami (Kara), while his co-stars Mamitha Baiju (as his wife, Selli), Suraj Venjaramoodu (as a police DSP), Jayaram (as a corrupt bank official), and K.S. Ravikumar.
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The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while cinematography is being handled by Theni Eswar.
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As per the report of Sacnilk, the net collection of Kara in India is Rs 37.52 crore, and the gross collection is Rs 43.17 crore. While the worldwide collection of the action-thriller is Rs 53.67 crore