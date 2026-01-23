/D55: Dhanush to collaborate with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy

Just days back, Dhanush had given an update on the upcoming project, which is tentatively titled D54. Now, for a bigger treat to his fans, the actor is all set for another project titled D55, in which he will be collaborating with the Amaran filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy. The makers even shared photos from the meet on social media, and fans are already excited for the plotline and film title. Let's delve into knowing more.

Dhanush teaming up with Rajkumar Periasamy

The production house Wunderbar Films took to the X handle and shared the announcement along with the photos. The caption read, "D55 – a grand beginning. Wunderbar Films is happy to associate with RTake Studios for this massive project! Exciting updates uploading soon!"

Excited fans flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, "This combo itself is giving goosebumps. #D55 is shaping up to be something special. Wait for the updates." Another user wrote, "High expectations riding on this one!" “OG Funk Dhanush is back,” wrote the third user.

Dhanush's other upcoming projects

Dhanush's upcoming project D54's poster was shared earlier this month. The project has been titled as Kara. Helmed by Por Thonzil director Vignesh Raja, music composer GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in for the scores of the film. It is produced by Vels Film International. Theni Easwar reportedly is handling the cinematography, while Srijith Sarang is in charge of editing. It is scheduled to be released in February 2026.