/BRIT Awards 2026 nominations: Rose, Kpop Demon Hunters, Olivia Dean and many more

The BRIT Awards is an annual event which takes place every year for recognising the best in British and international music. For this year's ceremony. Lola Young, Olivia Dean, BLACKPINK member Rose and KPop Demon Hunters are the ones nominated in several categories. Let's delve into knowing more details.

Nominations for BRIT Awards 2026

Rosé's “APT” (2024), a duet with singer Bruno Mars, as well as "Golden" (2025), an original track sung by Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, were nominated for the category, according to the organisers of Britain's annual pop awards. “APT”, released in October 2024, reached major international charts following its release. Rosé later won Song of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop artist to take the top prize. The Grammy Awards also nominated the track for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

While the song Golden, which has been shortlisted for four Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year, also received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards. KPop Demon Hunters is also in the race for the Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

On the other hand, Olivia Dean and Lola Young have dominated the 2026 Brit Awards with five nods each. Olivia is nominated for Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year and Pop Act, as well as receiving two nods in Song of the Year with Mastercard for Man I Need and Rein Me In, her collaboration with Sam Fender. Lola is nominated for Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Artist, Song of the Year with Mastercard, Alt/Rock Act and Pop Act.

All about BRIT Awards 2026

The 46th edition of the BRIT Awards ceremony will be presented by the British Phonographic Industry to recognise the best in British and international music in 2025.