/Harry Styles announces tour, Together, Together: Read details of seven-city worldwide show, including 30 shows in NYC

First album, now tour! Take out your calendar and mark the dates, or better yet, ask your AI assistant to do it for you. Pop star Harry Styles has announced that he will be hitting the road with his tour, titled Together Together days after the big news of his album release.

On January 15, Styles announced his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The news did not come as much of a surprise, as it followed a wave of hints and teasers.

Harry Styles announces 2026 tour dates, including 30 nights in New York City

To promote the album, Styles will perform in seven cities across the globe, starting in May and concluding by December.

In 2026, the Watermelon singer will only perform in seven cities, starting from Amsterdam, the Netherlands; London, England; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Mexico City; Melbourne and Sydney, Australia.

In an eight-month-long first leg, he will be performing 50 shows in different cities, globally.

But the best part is that for New Yorkers or people living nearby, he will be performing a whopping 30 dates at Madison Square Garden. In North America, there is only one stop. But fans can expect more concerts in more cities in the second leg of the tour.

The special guests, who will be joining Harry on the stage, are: Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, and Skye Newman across select dates.

How to buy tickets for Harry Styles' tour?

For enthusiasts who want to watch Harry perform live, check the details below and book your tickets accordingly. Before the general ticket sale, the presale will begin, starting from Jan 25 at 11.59 PM ET. No codes are needed.

Details of general tickets are below: