/Border 2 box office: Sunny Deol’s film poised to become the first big hit, here's what early reports predict

Sunny Deol’s starrer Border 2 has been released in theatres today (Jan 23), and as per early projections, the movie is expected to have a strong run at the box office. Whether these predictions come true or not, only time will tell.

The movie has been one of the most highly anticipated releases, especially due to the fan craze surrounding it. The film is a sequel to the hit 1997 war drama, which is regarded as one of the most loved patriotic films in Indian cinema, with its story, songs, and performances striking the right chords with audiences.

Border 2 advance booking and box office report: Day 1

The movie has been released on Friday, ahead of Republic Day on Monday, giving it an extended four-day weekend. The advance bookings started early.

As per early projections, the star-studded movie will cross Rs 100 crore mark in the first four days of it's release.

With 16,221 shows nationwide, Border 2 has sold 409,117 tickets domestically on the first day of its release, according to Sacnilk. If others reports are to be believed, as of Thursday only, Border 2 had sold 75,000 tickets across national multiplex chains. So looking at the momentum, the movie may collect approx Rs 30 crore on the first day of it's release.

According to the date shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has 4,800 screens with approx 17,000 shows on the first day. If we talk about the ticket price, it's also a slight higher so it could be benefitial for the movie's numbers.

Border 2 runtime and more details

With only Sunny Deol reprising his character from the first movie, the sequel features a new cast, including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, all playing military officers who will go to any lengths to protect their nation. The movie's run time is 199.07 min sec [3 hours, 19 min, 07 sec].

Is Border 2 banned in Gulf coutries?

After Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Border 2 will not release in the Gulf countries, owing to its ‘anti-Pakistan’ slant. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the military drama will not release in, "Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

''The movie will not be releasing Border 2. By now, it's a given that films perceived as having 'anti-Pakistan' content don’t get a release in this belt," the report states.

In which India war Border 2 is based?

Based on the 1971 Indo-Pak War and inspired by the true events that shaped the 1971 war, Border 2 tells the brave story of Indian Armed Forces, comprising the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force and how they faught for their country.