/Border 2: 5 facts to know about Sunny Deol’s war epic

The film centres on the full scope of the 1971 war, not just the Battle of Longewala as in the first Border. It depicts major operations and events, including Operation Chengiz Khan and battles like the Defence of INS Khukri. The star cast reprises the roles of real-life heroes such as Major Hoshiar Singh, Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, Lt Commander MS Rawat, and many more.