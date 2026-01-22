/Border 2: 5 facts to know about Sunny Deol’s war epic

With just a few hours left for its theatrical release, Border 2 has emerged as one of the most-awaited Bollywood films in 2026. The sequel of Border movie, part 2, promises to be a mix of patriotism and emotional storytelling.
As anticipation piques ahead of its release, Border 2 is a film offering a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought bravely against Pakistan in 1971. The film showcases intense battlefield sequences inspired by real-life stories of unsung heroes. Here are five things to know about the film.
Border 2 is one of the most anticipated movies in 2026, focusing on the Indo-Pak War of 1971. The war film is scheduled for a theatrical release in India on January 23, 2026, during the Republic Day week. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and T-Series, the film promises another chapter of courage, bravery, and sacrifices.
Border 2 showcases the 1971 War, with Sunny Deol returning in his iconic role from the original film, alongside new cast members including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Ahan plays a crucial role as a Navy officer, continuing the legacy of his father's role in the original Border. All together, they depict the Indian Armed Forces part of Operation Chengiz Khan. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh play supporting roles.
The film centres on the full scope of the 1971 war, not just the Battle of Longewala as in the first Border. It depicts major operations and events, including Operation Chengiz Khan and battles like the Defence of INS Khukri. The star cast reprises the roles of real-life heroes such as Major Hoshiar Singh, Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, Lt Commander MS Rawat, and many more.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, with a runtime of 3 hours and 16 minutes, highlighting a large-scale, immersive action-packed storyline, the upcoming movie won’t be released in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, or the UAE.
CBFC grants the UA 13+ certificate to Anurag Singh's film ahead of its initial theatrical release. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the film for release with zero cuts. As a result, the film will be released in cinemas exactly as its makers created it, with no edits or changes.