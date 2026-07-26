/WATCH | Tim David reacts after controversial dismissal against Usman Tariq

Australia batter Tim David once again appeared to question Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action after being dismissed by him during the ongoing Hundred, with Tariq’s unusual action continuing to attract attention. Playing for Trent Rockets against Birmingham Phoenix, David edged a fuller delivery outside off stump to the wicketkeeper. After being given out, he spoke to the umpire and seemed to suggest the delivery should have been called a no-ball because of concerns over Tariq’s bowling action.

David also briefly signalled for a review before deciding not to take it. The umpire did not change the decision and David walked back to the pavilion.

According to MCC Law 21.2, a delivery is legal as long as the bowler does not throw the ball. Once the bowling arm reaches shoulder height, the elbow must not straighten partially or completely before the ball is released.

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The striker’s-end umpire decides whether a delivery is fair, although the bowler’s-end umpire can also call a no-ball if they believe the ball has been thrown.

David’s reaction suggested he believed Tariq’s action did not meet the laws of the game. The Pakistan spinner’s action has been under scrutiny for some time.

During the 2024 Pakistan Super League, on-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Richard Illingworth reported Tariq’s suspect bowling action to the match referee. His action was reported again during the 2025 PSL after fresh concerns from the on-field umpires.