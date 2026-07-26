/CWG 2026: Sachin Siwach advances, women’s lawn bowls pair shine

Asian Amateur Boxing Championships silver medallist Sachin Siwach was India’s top performer on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games, defeating Canada’s Keoma Al-Ahmadieh 4-1 in the men’s 60kg Round of 32. Despite his impressive win, India finished the day without adding to its medal tally. Sachin secured a place in the pre-quarterfinals, while India’s women’s lawn bowls pair continued their unbeaten run with a third straight victory.

It was a mixed day overall, as Putul Sonowal suffered his first defeat of the tournament. Swimmers Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra also missed out on the finals, while India’s women’s wheelchair 3x3 basketball team endured a difficult outing.

Sachin Siwach enters Round of 16

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Sachin booked his place in the Round of 16 after a hard-fought 4-1 split-decision win over Al-Ahmadieh.

The Indian boxer made an excellent start, taking four of the five judges’ scorecards in the opening round. He continued to control the bout in the second round with another strong performance.

Although Al-Ahmadieh fought back in the final round, Sachin’s early advantage helped him seal the victory and stay in the competition.

He will next face England’s William Hewitt in the pre-quarterfinals, with a quarterfinal spot at stake.

Rupa and Pinki stay unbeaten

Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh continued their impressive form in the women’s pairs lawn bowls event by beating Tonga in a tie-breaker to register their third straight win in Section B.

The Indian pair recovered from an early deficit to win the opening set 5-2. Tonga’s Paris Baker and Milika Nathan responded by taking the second set 6-4 after leading 6-0, forcing the match into a tie-break.

Under pressure, Rupa and Pinki held their nerve and produced a strong finish to claim the win and strengthen their hopes of reaching the semifinals.

Putul Sonowal suffers first loss

India’s unbeaten run in lawn bowls ended after Asian champion Putul Sonowal lost in straight sets to Malaysia’s Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple in the men’s singles event.

Sonowal went down 8-4, 9-8 in Section D, ending both his unbeaten record and India’s undefeated run in bowls at the Games.

After earlier comeback victories, including tie-break wins over Ryan Bester and Cecil Alexander, Sonowal could not overcome the consistent Malaysian.

Dzulkeple won the first set 8-4 despite Sonowal closing the gap to 4-3. The Indian again fought back in the second set after trailing 0-3 and cut the deficit to 8-9 following a tactical timeout.

However, Dzulkeple stayed calm and delivered with his final bowl to complete the straight-sets victory.

Sonowal now has a 2-1 record in Section D and must win his remaining matches while hoping other results go in his favour to remain in medal contention.

Shashikumar and Nehra miss final

India’s challenge in the men’s 400m freestyle ended in the heats as Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra failed to qualify for the final at the Tollcross Swimming Centre.

Shashikumar finished 15th among 27 swimmers with a time of 3:58.09, while Nehra placed 16th after clocking 4:00.26.

India women lose to Wales in wheelchair 3x3 basketball

India’s women’s wheelchair 3x3 basketball team suffered a heavy 16-1 defeat against Wales in their Group B match.

Wales controlled the game from the beginning and restricted India to just one successful basket from 12 attempts.