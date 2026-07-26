/IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will face Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I of the series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday (Jul 26). Led by Shreyas Iyer, the visitors have already sealed the series 2-0, while Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe will be aiming to avoid a whitewash and finish the campaign on a positive note.

India have dominated the series with commanding performances in both departments. In the second T20I, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma struck fluent half-centuries to power the visitors to a formidable total before the bowlers combined effectively to keep Zimbabwe well short of the target.

With the series finale approaching, here's a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

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IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Sunday (26 Jul, 2026). The toss will take place at 4:00 pm IST.

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Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the third T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be available on Unite8 Sports in India.

Where to livestream IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I?

The livestream of the third T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh and Rinku Singh