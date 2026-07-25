/Hungarian Grand Prix: Lando Norris denies Lewis Hamilton record 10th pole in thrilling finish

World champion Lando Norris produced a stunning final lap to snatch pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, edging Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton by just 0.012 seconds in a thrilling qualifying session at the Hungaroring on Saturday. The McLaren driver clocked a best time of 1:17.207, securing his first pole position of the 2026 Formula 1 season and denying Hamilton a record-extending 10th pole at the Budapest circuit.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified third, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli put his Mercedes fourth, 0.260 seconds behind Norris. Oscar Piastri completed the top five for McLaren, ahead of four-time world champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull. "I am very happy to be back on top," said Norris. "It was a tough session and these guys (Ferrari) were very quick. It's been tough all weekend, but we have been quick and our upgrades have helped – it's so nice to be on pole especially at this track."

Hamilton came agonisingly close to becoming the oldest Formula 1 pole-sitter since Mario Andretti at the 1982 Italian Grand Prix, but ultimately fell short despite leading after the opening runs in Q3. "Congratulations to Lando," said Hamilton. "I think we did a great job all weekend and we were solid in qualifying, but going out first was not the right call. On top of that, the grip just wasn't there for Charles and I at the end. We were quickest, but it got away from us ultimately."

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Leclerc admitted changing conditions caught Ferrari off guard. “There was quite a bit of wind change today and I didn't anticipate it well. It was all a bit messy.” Qualifying began in scorching conditions, with track temperatures reaching 52°C. Ferrari opted to send both Hamilton and Leclerc out on medium tyres in Q1, and Hamilton immediately topped the timesheets with a 1:18.730 lap before Leclerc's effort was deleted for exceeding track limits.

McLaren responded on soft tyres, with Norris setting the fastest time ahead of Verstappen and Antonelli, while Aston Martin celebrated Fernando Alonso reaching Q2 for the first time this season. Eliminated in Q1 were both Cadillacs, both Williams cars, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Haas rookie Oliver Bearman. Q2 saw Hamilton once again emerge as the quickest with a 1:17.931 lap. Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar recovered from a spin at Turn 12 to briefly go fastest before Norris reclaimed the top spot. Leclerc also squeezed into the final shootout with a late improvement.

Liam Lawson, both Alpine drivers, Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto, Haas' Esteban Ocon and Alonso were knocked out in the second segment. In Q3, Hamilton grabbed provisional pole with a 1:17.219 lap, leading Norris by a tenth after the first flying runs. Ferrari sent both drivers out early for their final attempts, but neither improved.