/Why was Tulika Maan withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games? Explained: What happened, whereabouts rules, and what happens next

Indian judoka Tulika Maan's withdrawal from the 2026 Commonwealth Games has once again highlighted one of the most stringent aspects of global anti-doping regulations—the ‘whereabouts’ system. The Commonwealth Games medallist pulled out of India's squad after the Judo Federation of India (JFI) confirmed that she had failed to comply with the mandatory whereabouts requirements, a matter that is now expected to be examined by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). The development comes at a crucial stage in India's preparations for the Games and raises important questions about the anti-doping obligations athletes must fulfil even when they are not competing.

Why was Tulika Maan withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games?

Tulika Maan withdrew from India's Commonwealth Games squad after allegedly failing to disclose her whereabouts as required under anti-doping regulations. According to Judo Federation of India president Yashpal Solanki, the federation received communication regarding the issue and decided that Tulika would not travel with the Indian contingent. He also stated that the matter now falls under NADA's jurisdiction, with the anti-doping body expected to determine the next course of action.

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The withdrawal is administrative rather than performance-related, with the issue centering on compliance with anti-doping procedures rather than a failed drug test.

What are the whereabouts rules under anti-doping regulations?

The whereabouts system is a key pillar of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) anti-doping programme. Elite athletes included in a Registered Testing Pool (RTP) must regularly provide detailed information about where they can be located. This includes:

Their residential address.

Daily training venues and timings.

Competition schedules.

Travel plans.

A specific 60-minute time slot every day during which they are guaranteed to be available for out-of-competition testing.

The purpose of the system is to allow anti-doping officials to conduct surprise tests without prior notice. Since performance-enhancing substances can be used outside competition periods, unannounced testing is considered essential to maintaining fair play. Athletes are responsible for keeping their whereabouts information accurate and updated whenever their schedules change.

What action can NADA take if an athlete violates the whereabouts rules?

Under the World Anti-Doping Code, failing to comply with whereabouts requirements can itself constitute an anti-doping rule violation. There are generally two types of violations:

Filing failures, where athletes fail to submit or update their whereabouts information correctly.

Missed tests, where doping control officers are unable to locate an athlete during the declared 60-minute testing window.

If an athlete accumulates three whereabouts failures within a rolling 12-month period, it can amount to an anti-doping rule violation, which may attract disciplinary proceedings and a suspension if established. NADA will now examine Tulika Maan's case, determine the facts and decide whether any anti-doping rule violation has occurred under the applicable regulations. The athlete is entitled to due process before any final sanction is imposed.

Could this affect Tulika Maan's future competitions?

The outcome of the NADA proceedings will determine the impact on Tulika Maan's career. If no anti-doping rule violation is established, she could return to competition without any long-term consequences. However, if NADA concludes that the whereabouts failures amount to a violation under the World Anti-Doping Code, disciplinary action could affect her eligibility for future international tournaments.