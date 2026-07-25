/Vinicius Junior to Arsenal? Gunners eye blockbuster transfer as Real Madrid contract talks stall

English Premier League champions Arsenal are closely monitoring the contract situation of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior and could make a move if the Brazilian fails to agree a new deal with the Spanish giants. The 26-year-old has emerged as one of several attacking targets being considered by the Premier League champions as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. However, discussions remain at a preliminary stage, and there is no certainty that Arsenal will formalise their interest.

No direct talks have taken place between Arsenal and Real Madrid, but the prospect of signing Vinicius has reportedly received backing across the club's hierarchy. Vinicius has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu after spending eight seasons with Los Blancos. Negotiations over an extension have yet to produce a breakthrough, leaving uncertainty over his long-term future.

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Real Madrid are unlikely to risk losing one of their biggest stars on a free transfer, particularly with the forward set to earn a substantial loyalty bonus if he remains at the club next season. The Brazilian enjoyed another impressive campaign at the FIFA World Cup, featuring in all five of Brazil's matches and scoring four goals before Carlo Ancelotti's side were knocked out by Norway in the Round of 16.