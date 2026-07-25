/IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: India thrash Zimbabwe by 90 runs; take 2-0 lead in series

India produced a dominant all-round performance to thrash Zimbabwe by 90 runs in the second T20I on Saturday (July 25), sealing the three-match series with an unbeatable 2-0 lead. After posting a formidable 219, India bundled out Zimbabwe for just 129 in 17.5 overs. The hosts made a brisk start thanks to Brian Bennett's 32 off 19 balls, which included three fours and three sixes, but suffered a dramatic collapse as wickets fell in quick succession. The third and final T20I of the series will be played on Sunday (July 26).

Earlier in the innings, India recovered from an early wobble to post 219/5 against Zimbabwe in the second T20I, thanks to a scintillating 81 from Ishan Kishan and an unbeaten 60 from Tilak Varma. Asked to bat first, India suffered an early setback when Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for just 8 by Blessing Muzarabani in the second over. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi then lit up the powerplay with an entertaining 20 off just nine balls, hammering three fours and a six before Richard Ngarava removed him.

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With India at 28/2, Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings, guiding the visitors to 51/2 at the end of the powerplay. The pair kept the scoreboard ticking before Brian Bennett broke the partnership by dismissing Iyer for a 20-ball 25, leaving India at 95/3 after 10 overs. Kishan continued to anchor the innings while Tilak Varma shifted gears at the other end. The left-hander reached his 12th T20 half-century in just 31 deliveries, setting the stage for a late onslaught.

The turning point came in the 15th over when Kishan and Tilak plundered 21 runs off Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, taking the attack to the hosts. Tilak then raced to his ninth T20 fifty in only 23 balls, ensuring India maintained the momentum heading into the death overs. Newman Nyamhuri eventually ended Kishan's brilliant knock on the first ball of the 18th over. The wicketkeeper-batter departed after scoring 81 from 44 deliveries, an innings laced with nine fours and two sixes.