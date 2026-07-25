Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the education minister on Saturday (July 25) following countrywide protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over NEET paper leak. The CJP called Pradhan's resignation a victory of the students of the country and the people who backed the cause. The CJP also announced to withdraw the protests after the Centre agreed to all their demands after third round of talks at the Consitutional Club of India in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Council of Ministers, while Cabinet Minister Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Education Ministry.

Joshi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the responsibility and said he accepts the responsibility with a "sense of duty and humility."

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"I accept this responsibility with a sense of duty and humility. I am thankful to the Prime Minister. In the last 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, many historic achievements have been made," Pradhan said.

Joshi thanks Pradhan

He also thanked Dharmendra Pradhan for his policies and initiatives taken to improve the education system in the country.

"In the last 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, many historic achievements have been made. In the last four to five years, Dharmendra Pradhan also implemented the National Education Policy, and several important initiatives were undertaken," said Joshi.

"The country has made significant progress in the new education system. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, I will work to the best of my ability and fulfil my responsibilities with dedication," he added.