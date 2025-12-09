/Nostradamus prophecies for 2026: Bees, 7 months great war, 3 fires and more

French psychic Nostradamus had some scary predictions for the year 2026. He is said to have prophesied several wars, a new world order and the rise of a great leader this year. However, these are merely interpretations of his writings in Les Propheties, published in 1555.
As the year 2026 approaches, people who believe in the power of stars are busy diving into their astrological charts to know what is in store for them. The world has seen many psychics, and Nostradamus is one of them. According to his followers, he has made some terrifying predictions for the new year.
Michel de Nostredame, known to the world as Nostradamus, is believed to have predicted some major world events. This includes the 9/11 terrorist attack, which thrust him into the limelight, and before that, Princess Diana's death. He made his predictions in the book Les Propheties, which was published in 1555. The psychic made 942 predictions, using Latin phrases and old French. While hard to decipher, his followers are sure he foresaw world events.
For 2026, Nostradamus has made some big predictions. The 26th quatrains of his text are believed to be about the year 2026. One of his major predictions reads, "The great swarm of bees will arise… by night the ambush…" Is this a literal prophecy about insects taking over the world? Not really.
His followers think that the bees here represent world leaders, such as Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The prophecy seems to be about major wins for them in the year 2026. This could mean Trump might be able to achieve the Gaza deal, and the Ukraine war might finally end after four years, with a win for Russia.
One of the passages from Nostradamus' book reads, "Seven months great war, people dead through evil / Rouen, Evreux the King will not fail." This also hints at a war involving two world leaders who are super confident of a victory and refuse to bow down. It could be about anyone directly or indirectly involved in a war at the moment, such as Zelensky, Putin, Netanyahu or even Trump.
The next prophecy reads, "When Mars rules his path among the stars, human blood will sprinkle the sanctuary. Three fires rise from the eastern sides, while the West loses its light in silence". This could signify a clash between the East and the West, as Mars is the ancient Roman god of war. The US and China have been at loggerheads over tariffs, signalling potential tensions.
Another Nostradamus prediction is about a place in Switzerland. Written in French, the prophecy reads, "Because of the favour that the city will show… the Ticino will overflow with blood…" This one seems to be about a war in the southernmost area of the country. According to theories, a European conflict might break out in this area in 2026, possibly between neighbours as Ticino borders northern Italy.
Nostradamus also has a positive prophecy for 2026. "Shadows will fall, but the man of light will rise. And the stars will guide those who look within," he wrote. This indicated the rise of a new leader who will take the world on a better path.
Nostradamus is said to have prophesied climate disasters, clashes between countries and technological advances for the year 2025. While all three are pretty generic, they did come true. The year 2025 witnessed earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, the ongoing wars involving Ukraine, Russia, Israel, and increasing tensions between the West and the East. Artificial Intelligence continued to grow in 2025, with scary, almost real videos generated using AI tools.